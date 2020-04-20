Mumbai: Aspiring actors spend their entire lives struggling to get a chance in Hindi cinema. However, some who get success also struggle to maintain that stardom. One such actor is Mamta Kulkarni.

Mamta was popular for delivering bold scenes in films. She was born 20 April 1972 in Mumbai. She debuted with Tiranga (1992) in which she played a small role. Aashiq Awara (1993) was Mamta’s first hit film. The same year Mamta hit the headlines for a topless photoshoot.

This was a time when Mamta was new to the industry. ‘Stardust Magazine’ was searching for a new face for their cover page. Many big heroines refused but someone suggested the Mamta’s name. Mamta immediately agreed to this, but hesitated as soon as she was told that she had to pose topless for the photoshoot.

Later, Mamta agreed but on one condition that if the photoshoot will go for print only if she likes it. Everything went smooth as she was satisfied with the her photos. The actress got a lot of fame through this photoshoot but also created a lot of controversy.

Renowned producers and directors expressed their desire to cast Mamta in their films.

Initially there were reports of Mamta being in a relationship with underworld don Chhota Rajan, but shortly her name was associated with drug smuggler Vijay Goswami. It is said that both of them got married as well. Vicky was jailed on charges of smuggling. After this Mamta was immersed in devotion and wrote a book called Autobiography Of An Yogini. On her return to the film world, she said is “it possible to make milk again from ghee”.