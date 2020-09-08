Mumbai: Cinematographer PC Sreeram Tuesday revealed he has rejected a film that features actress Kangana Ranaut in the lead role.

“Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down I felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best,” Sreeram tweeted:

Sreeram has not mentioned the name of the film.

His tweet garnered mixed responses from social media users.

“Stay strong and tall sir. Social distancing with kangana is better for ur heath. no point in working with negative, venomous person,” a user tweeted.

Another user wrote: “Good… the entire industry should take a stand against her vileness.”

There were negative comments, too.

“A very bad and unprofessional decision,” a user commented.

“Sir, In this case you will have to quit working in any Bollywood movies since it’s against public’s collective ideology,” another user slammed his decision.

Kangana, who has been openly accusing Bollywood of nepotism and favouritism towards star kids for a while now, recently said 99 per cent of the industry was addicted to drugs. She also said the current Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra has turned Mumbai into Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK) and compared their rule to Taliban. She has been provided Y-plus security ahead of her return to Mumbai on September 9 from hometown Manali.