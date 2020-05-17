Hyderabad: The famous actress of South Cinema Charmy Kaur is celebrating her birthday today. She has also worked in Hindi films like Zila Ghaziabad and R. Rajkumar.

She made her acting debut in the 2002 Telugu film Nee Thodu Kavali. Later, she appeared in more than forty films. Her most notable works include box office hits such as Mass (2004), Anukokunda Oka Roju (2005), Lakshmi (2006) and Pournami (2006), for which her performance as a Kuchipudi dancer received positive reviews.

She bagged the state Nandi Award for Best Actress for the film Mantra (2007) and in the subsequent years, she appeared in Manorama (2009), Kavya’s Diary (2009), and Mangala (2011) for which she bagged another state Nandi Special Jury Award, while establishing herself as one of the leading actresses of Telugu cinema.

Apart from films, Charmy also stays in headlines for her controversies. Once her name was associated in a drugs racket and she was questioned.

Charmy was then presented directly to the special investigation team (SIT) of the Excise Department of Telangana investigating the Hyderabad Drugs racket.

Apart from Charmy, the names of artists like Mumath Khan and Ravi Teja were also raised in this drugs racket. The SIT summoned 12 persons from the film industry, including directors and actors, for questioning in the case.