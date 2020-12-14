Mumbai: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty has started prepping her home for Christmas! Shilpa revealed Sunday that decorating the Christmas tree together with son Viaan is her favourite Christmas tradition.

Shilpa shared a Boomerang video on her verified Instagram account on Sunday where her eight-year-old son Viaan can be seen biting a candy cane while she stares at him in surprise.

“Viaan thought the candy cane was yum, Whoever said it was easy being a mum, Decorating the tree together is our favourite tradition; T’is the time to be jolly… fa la la la… la la la la…” the actress wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Shilpa is all set to return to the screen after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

Directed by Sabbir Khan, the action-packed romantic comedy film “Nikamma” also features Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia.

“Hungama 2” also stars Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan. The film is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”.

IANS