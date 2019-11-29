New Delhi: Prominent actress in the South Indian movie industry, Samantha Ruth Prabhu will make her digital debut with Manoj Bajpayee’s web-series The Family Man 2. It is the second season of Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK’s critically acclaimed web-series The Family Man. The first episode of this particular web series was a runaway success.

The 32-year-old Samantha Ruth Prabhu announced this on her Instagram account. She shared a video and captioned it: “#TheFamilyMan2. Yes, finally…. My web-series debut with the most kickass show. Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, my heroes, thank you for giving me a dream role.”

The video ends with the name of the web-series and its production details flashing on the screen. The first season of the Amazon Prime Videos web-series featured Manoj Bajpayee, Sharib Hashmi, Gul Panag, Priyamani, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sharad Kelkar, Dalip Tahil and Darshan Kumaar.

The Family Man showcases the story of government agent Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee) and his attempts to keep his counter-terrorism job a secret from his family. The web-series revolves around his day-to-day struggles to keep his personal and professional life separate. Priyamani (Srikant Tiwari’s wife Suchitra), Sharib Hashmi (Srikant’s partner JK Talpade), Shahab Ali (terrorist Sajid), Pawan Chopra (Srikant’s boss Kulkarni Sharma), Sharad Kelkar (Suchitra’s friend Arvind) and Shreya Dhanwanthary (intern Zoya) will reprise their roles in the sequel.

The makers are yet to announce the release date of The Family Man 2, which went on floors Thursday.