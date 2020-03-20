Bhubaneswar: Odisha, known as ‘The soul of India’ is a beautiful combination of exotic cultures, architectural brilliance, stunning natural landscapes and special food. Odisha is equally rich when it comes to delicious cuisine.

When it comes to summer, a perennial search for food, which can be served cool, begins as temperature soars every year. Eat these healthy foods to stay fit during summer by going green.

So here is our handpicked list of Odisha’s Dishes for summer on Pakhala Diwas:

Pakhala: Pakhala Bhata is the daily lunch for almost every household in Odisha during summers. It is prepared by soaking cooked rice in water and sour curd. Typically left overnight known as Basi Pakhala, and often served with potatoes, fried fish, papad, Saga bhaja and Badi choora. This fermented rice is the perfect dish to beat the heat and refreshes you. The liquid part is known as torani and is usually consumed as a drink.

You also may try these different types of Pakhala:

Jeera Pakhla, that is made by adding fried cumin with curry leaves to pakhaḷa.

Dahi Pakhaḷa, is made by adding curd with pakhaḷa. Badi chura is taken as a side dish with pakhala.

Garama Pakhaḷa (hot pakhaḷa) is generally made by adding water instantly after making rice or with warm rice.

Basi Pakhaḷa (basi in Odia means stale) is made by fermenting rice by adding water which is generally kept overnight and eaten in the next day. It is also known by the names basi amana or basyam (literally meaning stale cooked rice).

You can also add salad. Vegetables such as tomato, cucumber, carrot, and onion will give you plenty of fibre which is great for good gut bacteria as well.

Dairy Products like Lassi, the popular blend of yogurt, water, spices and sometimes fruits, needs no introduction. It is a healthy summer drink that helps cooling the body temperature during hot summer days and cures prickly heat. Sweetened or unsweetened, Lassi is very good for stomach, it helps to reduce summer-related gastro-intestinal problems and improves metabolism.

PNN