Our world is full of strange things, traditions, and customs that astonish us whenever they emerge. As time progresses, people and their ways of thinking and living change. However, some tribes in different parts of the world still follow ancient traditions. One such tribe is the Fore tribe in Papua New Guinea, known for eating human flesh.

When someone is convicted of wrongdoing, they are tried, and if found guilty, they are tortured, executed, and eaten.

The Fore tribe still practices cannibalism, making them the only known group of people who continue to consume human flesh. They are sometimes referred to as “superhumans” because, despite eating human flesh, they haven’t fallen ill. They have developed immunity to certain serious mental diseases that would typically be fatal to others.

From animals to humans, they eat anything. Consuming human flesh is a long-standing tradition within their community. However, they do not eat it raw but boil, roast, or smoke it.

Some reports suggest that certain clans have encouraged tourism by perpetuating the myth that cannibalism is still an active practice. It is also said that the brain is usually eaten immediately, while still warm, and that pregnant women and children do not participate in cannibalism.