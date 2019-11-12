Nature can be completely against its own laws sometimes. We’ve seen all kinds of waterfalls: hidden waterfalls, crystal blue waterfalls, underwater waterfalls, frozen waterfalls — heck, we’ve even seen lava falls.

But just when you thought we’d seen them all — alas! – have you ever stumbled across the Upside Down Waterfalls.

These oxymorons are actually quite natural, albeit rare. Rather than defying gravity, as their name suggests, upside down waterfalls happen when strong gusts of wind blow against a waterfall’s flow, thus forcing the stream of water to spray upward or blow backward.

So really, it’s an optical illusion: upside down waterfalls only appear to be flowing in the opposite direction.

Below is the footage of Kinder Falls, the upside down falls in United Kingdom.

This amazing clip of the waterfall has gathered awestruck comments from netizens.

“This just blows everything I learned about The Water Cycle in geography class out of the water,” wrote a Reddit user. “I guess that makes it a… waterfly,” joked another. “Nature’s reverse uno card,” commented the third.