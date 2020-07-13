Mahakalpada: Residents of Adivasipada village of Baulakani panchayat under Mahakalpada block in Kendrapara district do not have basic facilities like electricity, even after so many years of India’s independence.

“Over generations, the villagers have been using earthen lamps and Dibiri (kerosene lamp). Nearly, 10 families reside in this village, all of whom are tribals. “Despite running from pillar to post, the power department authorities have not addressed our problems. In the absence of power supply, students of this village fail to compete with their counterparts from other places,” said Jayanti Soren, Rashmita Soren, Gurucharan Soren and Anjali Soren. Incidentally all are student themselves.

The residents of Adivasipada have never used electrical appliances like bulbs and fans. The roads do not have any electrification so they face immense problems. They have demanded immediate power supply to the village.

On being contacted, Marshaghai electrical division executive engineer Pradeep Kumar Das said, “At present, there is no plan of the government to provide power supply to the village. We will certainly include Adivasipada village when electrification of the area will be planned.”

PNN