New Delhi: In a facinating post on Twitter, Shashi Tharoor shared a picture of a note that Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore had written to Jawaharlal Nehru after fully reading his autobiography. The note that is handwritten and dates back to 1936 will surely evoke a sense of nostalgia among history affcianados.

Tagore, in his letter to Pandit Nehru, said that he is “intensely impressed” after reading his book, and expressed that he is “proud” of his fabulous achievement.

This was Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore's note to Pandit Nehru after reading his autobiography in 1936.

“Dear Jawaharlal, I have just finished reading your great book and I feel intensely impressed and proud of your achievement. Through all its details there runs a deep current of humanity which overpasses the tangles of facts and leads us to the person who is greater than his deeds and truer than his surroundings. Yours very sincerely, Rabindranath Tagore,” is the contents of the letter dated May 31, 1936.

