Bhubaneswar, Nov 30: Winter is here. While it is time for most of us to don our fancy winter clothes that will keep us warm and cozy, unfortunately, there are many among us who do not have that luxury.

For them the like every years, this year too actor and former MLA Akash Das Nayak through his Udra Charitable Trust conducted the drive “Thile Diya, Na Thile Niya” (Pack it Up and Pass it on) to ensure those who are not so fortunate, have warm clothes to shield them from the cold. Through this drive, we provide a medium to people across Odisha and beyond, to donate spare clothes for those who need it more.

Akash Das Nayak said Interested people may put their spare clothes in installed boxes at city based Pyaris Bakery cake outlets in Bhubaneswar, Paradeep, Cuttack, Berhampur, Puri, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune, and Hyderabad. These clothes will be then dry-cleaned and then distributed among the underprivileged.

I request you again to participate in this campaign, give a new life to your old clothes, and be the reason behind someone’s smile this winter.

Meanwhile, Cold wave situation griped interior pockets of the state with mercury falling down to 15 degrees Celsius at many places. Sonepur recorded the coldest place in the state Monday recording minimum temperature of 9.0 degree Celsius. Bhubaneswar recorded 16.0 degreee Celsius.

Earlier, experts had said that Covid fatalities may increase in winter as those with respiratory distress and comorbidities would be even more vulnerable in winter days.