New Delhi: The IRCTC has now started getting stricter after passengers on board a special train to Bangalore refused to be quarantined. The IRCTC has said that only those who agree to follow the quarantine protocol of the destination states will be allowed to book tickets.

New rule

The new rule is mentioned in a pop-up on its website. It reads ‘I have read the health advisory issued by my destination state. I accept and shall abide by the same’. It requires the passenger to click on ‘I agree’ to move forward and book tickets.

Passenger problems

The rule comes days after around 50 passengers who arrived May 14 in Bangalore refused to be quarantined at an institutional facility. They created a ruckus at the station.

Despite much persuasion, the railways had to attach an extra bogie and send back around 15 passengers who refused to be quarantined. The passengers paid for their tickets.

New pop-up

According to IRCTC officials, before finally proceeding to book a ticket, a pop-up will now appear on the computer or mobile screen. It will ask passengers to confirm if they had read the health advisory of the destination state. It will also ask whether the passenger agrees to abide by it.

The message is being displayed in Hindi as well as English.

If the passenger selects disagree, then s/he won’t be able to book the ticket and will be returned to the reservation page.

Protocols implemented

The new rule is part of a growing list of ‘mandatory’ protocols that the railways has issued due to travel restrictions. The restrictions have been imposed during the coronavirus crisis.

Earlier, railways made it mandatory for passengers to download the government’s contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu. It also made compulsory for passengers to list their destination address before they could book tickets on the IRCTC portal. The Railways has also made wearing masks and social distancing mandatory during travel.

The special Rajdhanis are travelling between 15 major cities and the national capital.

PTI