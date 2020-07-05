Keonjhar: The expansion work of two National Highways-NH 20 and 49, which pass through Keonjhar district, were undertaken at the cost of thousands of trees of great ecological importance. But nothing discernable has so far been done to replenish the lost greenery.

Expressing their concern, people of Keonjhar town accuse National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) of not taking any steps for compensatory plantation.

The two National Highways cross each other at the heart of the town. Earlier, there used to be thousands of umbrageous trees on the either sides of these NHs, providing natural shade and canopy to commuters.

These trees along NH-20 from Panikoili to Rajamunda and NH-49 from Turumunga to Binjhbahal were sacrificed on the pretext of development. Besides many fruit bearing trees, sal, piasal, neem and teak trees were felled.

According to the information available at the forest department, during the expansion of NH-20, 46,495 trees from forested lands and about 50,000 trees from non-forested and private lands were felled. Similarly, a whooping 65,298 trees from forested lands and about 60,000 tress from non-forested lands were cut down during the expansion of NH-49.

The pictures of these two NHs have now been completely changed, with hardly any tree by the roadside. Commuters are hardly getting any tree shade to take rest during their journey. It affects mostly those road side villagers who cover short distances on these NHs on foot on a daily basis.

Apart from losing the shade along these roads, people are also complaining of the air pollution levels in the district that has increased to a great extent in addition to soaring temperatures.

The local people said it should be the imperative of the government to strike a balance between development and environment preservation. They urged the government to take steps for roadside plantation.

PNN