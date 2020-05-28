Bargaon: The family of a rape survivor fled from the village after the accused and his family members threatened them of dire consequences and to rape her again, under this police limits in Sundargarh district, a report said.

Thanks to the apathy of the Bargaon police, the victim’s family had to flee from their village. The accused was identified as Raj Salma, 20, in the village.

The development is the fallout of the rape of a minor girl by Salma March 20. The survivor accompanied by her family members lodged a complaint at Bargaon police station at 10 in the night. The next day, Bargaon IIC Suryakanti Das called her to the police station and asked her to record her statement.

The accused was subsequently arrested and remanded to judicial custody. This sparked serious anger among his family members as they planned to avenge the arrest of Salma.

Nursing grudge, they abused the survivor and her family members and even threatened them of dire consequences. This became a regular affair. Meanwhile, the accused was released from jail on bail after one-and-half months.

However, the ordeal of the survivor increased as the accused started threatening her and her family. He even threatened to rape the survivor again and her sisters.

The accused had threatened the survivor May 25 night when she was drawing water from a tube well. This led to an altercation and the accused tried to molest her. He however, ran away from the spot after a PCR van arrived at the spot.

Panicked over the repeated threat of murder and rape, the victim and her family fled the village Monday night. They allege that the police are hand in glove with the accused. They have taken shelter in a hamlet about 1.5 km from their village.

The girl has e-mailed her complaint to Director General of Police (DG), DIG (Western Range), SP, Sundargarh as well as state and National Human Rights Commissions. When contacted, DSP Satyabrata Das said he will take action after conducting a probe.

PNN