Puri: Police have arrested three persons including a panchayat samiti member for consuming liquor in an isolation ward of a temporary medical centre set up at Nuapada gram panchayat office under Krushnaprasad locality in Puri district Tuesday.

The identities of all the violators are yet to be revealed.

The local Gram Rojgar Sevak Mukesh Kumar Jena who was assigned to oversee the temporary medical centre was also suspended by the administration.

Even though the government is trying hard to ensure social distancing amid COVID-19 pandemic, many people are breaking the guidelines issued by the administration wilfully.

It may be mentioned here that one person has already tested positive for the deadly disease in the district.

PNN