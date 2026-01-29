Bhubaneswar: The Bhubaneswar Excise Department Wednesday conducted a raid at Vani Vihar Square, under Saheed Nagar police station, and arrested three youths with 360 litres of illegally distilled (ID) liquor.

Acting on a reliable tip-off, the excise team intercepted the trio in front of the Sani Temple and seized the contraband.

The accused have been identified as Biswanath Laguri (46), Gorachand Beshra (21) and Chandan Mahali (21), all residents of Mayurbhanj district, officials said.

A case has been registered in this connection, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the liquor and any links to a larger smuggling network.

All the accused have been forwarded to court, and the probe into the matter is underway.