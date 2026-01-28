Hatadihi: Police Tuesday arrested three persons in connection with the brutal murder of three members of a family at Nialijharan village in the Khaliamanta panchayat under Keonjhar’s Ghasipura police limits.

The accused were identified as Laxman Soren, his brother Baidyanath Soren and Baidyanath’s son Sudam Soren.

Anandapur DSP Kamal Kumar Panda said the murders took place Sunday and were triggered by a long-standing land dispute.

According to police, the victims were Laxman’s brother Jitendra Soren, Jitendra’s wife Malati, and their 15-yearold daughter, Sasmita, who were allegedly hacked to death with sharp weapons.

Further investigation is underway, police said.