Paralakhemundi: Gajapati police Tuesday arrested three persons for allegedly brutally killing a stray dog at Batagouda Sahi area in this district.

The accused have been identified as Tutu Gouda, Sana Gouda and Sunil Gouda.

Police have arrested all the three under sections 429 and 34 of the IPC after filing a suo motu case against the three accused men.

According to a source, the three accused killed the street dog for some unknown reason.

The trio beat the dog with a stick which resulted in its death on the spot. A video of the cruel act surfaced on social media and went viral. In the video, one of the accused was seen beating the dog to death with a rod.

After that police filed a suo motu case against the three and arrested the.

It may be recalled here that a woman was also booked under various sections of IPC for beating a pregnant stray dog to death in Bhubaneswar in April 2020.

PNN