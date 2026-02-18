New Delhi: Three cheetah cubs have been born at Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park, taking India’s total population of the big cat to 38, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav announced Wednesday.

The cubs were born to Gamini, who was translocated from South Africa as part of the ambitious project to revive the population of the world’s fastest land animal in the country.

Kuno welcomes three new cubs – A roaring new chapter at Kuno on the occasion of the completion of 3 years of arrival of cheetahs from South Africa. Celebrations echo through Kuno National Park as Gamini, the South African cheetah and second-time mother, has brought 3 new cubs into the world, Yadav said.

A moment of pride for Kuno, and for India – may Gamini and her three little sprinters grow strong and carry the nation’s cheetah revival story forward with speed and grace, he added.

The minister said this joyful arrival marks the ninth successful cheetah litter in India, taking the number of surviving Indian-born cubs to 27.

With these newest additions, India’s total cheetah population has now reached 38, a powerful symbol of the country’s determined and historic conservation effort, Yadav said.

Each birth strengthens the foundation of Project Cheetah and reflects the passion, perseverance, and round-the-clock dedication of the field staff and veterinary teams who have nurtured this dream into reality, he said.

The world’s first intercontinental translocation of a large carnivore was completed with 20 cheetahs from Namibia and South Africa coming to India in 2022-23.