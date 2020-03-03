Hinjilicut: At least three children were critically injured Tuesday following a battery explosion at Sompur village under Hinjilicut police limits in Ganjam district.

Sources said that the incident took place when the trio of minor kids found the explosive substance at an abandoned place. Triggered by curiosity they brought the substance and started playing when it exploded.

The parents rushed to the rescue of the victims after hearing their screams and found the kids injured critically. The injured minors were shifted to Hinjilicut sub-divisional hospital. Later, they were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur.

On being informed, police officials reached the spot and started an investigation into the matter.

PNN