Rajnagar/Jeypore/Balasore: After the second COVID-19 positive case was identified from Rajnagar area in Kendrapara district, the district administration opened a 100-bed coronavirus hospital in the district, Monday.

District Collector Samarth Verma stated that the hospital was inaugurated today at the premises of Sri Sri Jagannath Mahavidyalaya, in the district.

The second patient who tested positive with COVID-19 is a 17 year-old-female. She is being treated at Ashiwini Hospital in Cuttack.

Similarly, a 150-bed COVID-19 hospital was Monday inaugurated in Odisha’s Jeypore town. The old sub-divisional hospital has been converted into a COVID-19 hospital.

The facility has three ventilators, 20 ICUs, an observation ward and a special ward for COVID-19 patients.

This apart, accommodation facility for doctors and paramedics has been readied. While doctors will be accommodated at two hotels in the town, the paramedics will stay at the newly-built Vikram Dev College here.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Monday shared some happy news on his twitter that a new dedicated COVID hospital has become functional in Balasore district.

In his tweet, the CM appreciated the District Magistrate for joining hands with Odisha Hydro Power Corporation (OHPC) and Jyoti Hospital for making the hospital functional in a short time. This hospital, like other COVID-19 hospitals in the State, would provide free treatment and food to the patients admitted.

