Srinagar: Three CRPF personnel were killed Monday in a militant attack in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The attackers opened fire on a CPRF naka party at Wangam-Qaziabad in Kralgund area of the district, they said. Three CRPF jawans were killed on the spot, they informed.

The area has been cordoned off and additional forces rushed there to track down the assailants. The officials said that they were still waiting for details as to how the attack took place.

The attack comes days after five security personnel were killed in an encounter with terrorists in Handwara.

Agencies