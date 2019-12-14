Kathmandu: Three people, including a police officer, have been killed in a bomb explosion at a house in southern Nepal’s Dhanusha district.

The bomb was planted at one Rajesh Shah’s house in Kshireshwarnath Municipality by unknown persons, police said.

Rajesh (42) and his son Ananta Shah (17) died on the spot, while Police Inspector Amir Dahal, in charge of Sakhuwa Mahendranagar-based Area Office, was seriously injured in the explosion. Dahal died undergoing treatment.

Rajesh’s father Bhikhari Shah (73), his daughter Nikki Shah (21), son Prakash Shah (14) and another police officer Rijan Mahatto were also injured in the incident and were hospitalised.

Upon seeing the bomb at his home’s gate, Rajesh Shah alerted the police late Friday night.

Police personnel were checking the improvised explosive device when it exploded, officials said.

Police have arrested two elderly women in connection with the explosion.

Both are members of the outlawed group Nepal Communist Party Biplav. Police have initiated further investigation.

