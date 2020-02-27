Bhawanipatna: Three persons died and another one was critically injured after two motorcycles collided head-on late Wednesday night on Phapsi road under Madanpur Rampur police limits of Kalahandi district.

The deceased have been identified as Prasanna Majhi of Ranipatta village under Narla block; Santosh Dakua of Madanpur Rampur village and Akash Majhi of Salepada village.

The injured man, yet to be identified, was initially admitted to Madanpur Rampur government hospital and then shifted to Bhawanipatna district headquarters hospital, locals said. His condition continues to be critical.

The exact condition under which the incident took place is yet to be ascertained. On being informed, Madanpur Rampur police reached the spot, sent the bodies for autopsy and started a probe into the matter.

PNN