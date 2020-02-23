Pipili: A tusker trampled three persons to death and injured at least ten others in several areas coming under Pipili and Balanga police limits of Puri district in wee hours of Sunday.

The deceased have been identified as Jugal Kishore Bhatt of Gopinathpur village, Makara Palei of Chandradeipur and Chaitanya Sahu of Rajatei village. The injured ones have been admitted to nearby government hospitals.

As the news spread, hundreds of people came out in support of the grief-stricken families. They demanded these families be compensated suitably.

Palpable tension grips these villages over the deaths and injuries. Forest department officials were yet to reach the affected villages at the time of filing this report.

The villagers are in fear considering what the pachyderm might do next and have been demanding permanent measures to avoid recurrence of such an incident.

The killer elephant is said to have sneaked out from Chandaka area.

