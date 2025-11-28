Dhenkanal: Three persons in their twenties died in the early hours of Friday after an unidentified speeding vehicle crashed into their scooter from the rear near Gobindapur square on National Highway 55 in Odisha’s Dhenkanal district, police said.

Neither the identity of the deceased nor the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run has been established. The accident prompted agitated locals to block the highway, demanding government measures to curb frequent accidents on the busy stretch.

Later, the locals withdrew the road blockade after administrative officials assured proactive steps to reduce road accidents, police said, adding that an unnatural death case has been registered in this connection. Poor visibility due to dense fog might be one of the causes of the mishap, police added.

UNI