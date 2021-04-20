Bhubaneswar: As many as three educational institutions in Bhubaneswar were sealed Tuesday for flouting COVID-19 guidelines, a Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) source said.

The institutions sealed by BMC include Bharatitya Vidya Bhavan in Unit-III area, Adwitiya Academy in Nayapalli area and Kalinga Academy in Nilakantha Nagar area.

During a surprise raid, BMC officials found the authorities of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan were holding off-line examinations. The BMC had earlier asked all institutions to stop taking physical classes and conducting examinations and vacate their hostels by April 19. Hence, the institution was sealed.

Similarly, Adwitiya Academy and Kalinga Academy were found throwing COVID-19 guidelines to wind, and so were sealed.

BMC officials have been making surprise visits to institutions to see if COVID-19 protocols are being followed in letter and spirit.

Earlier, institutions such as Silicon Institute of Technology, ALLEN Coaching Institute and a private coaching centre in the capital city were sealed for violating COVID-19 guidelines.

PNN