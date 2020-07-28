Ganjam: Three COVID-19 infected patients who were the first ones to receive plasma therapy treatment in Ganjam district have recovered. Among the three were two women. This information was given by the officials of the district administration Tuesday. The three patients were undergoing treatment at the TATA COVID-19 Hospital in Sitalapalli.

Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange informed about development in a tweet. He also appealed to people who have already recovered from the infection, to donate plasma.

“Glad to share that these are the first three patients who got Plasma & got cured in Tata Hospital. We appreciate the efforts of our doctors. We request all cured patients to come forward for plasma donation,” (sic) tweeted Kulange.

The Ganjam district administration had launched convalescent plasma therapy to treat coronavirus infected patients July 21.

“The district administration will bear all travel expenses of recently recovered COVID-19 patients to take them to the SCB College and Hospital in Cuttack, should they come forward to donate their plasma,” Kulange said. “A total of 400 patients in Ganjam district are now ready to donate their plasma for the treatment of other patients in the district,” he added.

Notably, six blood plasma units have reached the hospital from SCB Medical College and Hospital in the first stage. The administration will use these six units of blood plasma in treating the patients at four COVID-19 hospitals in the district including the hospital at Sitalapalli, a source informed.

Ganjam district reported 322 new COVID-19 positive cases Tuesday. With the additions the total number of COVID-19 affected persons has increased to 9,501. Currently there are 3,414 active cases while 5,996 patients have recovered from the disease. The death toll in the district stands at 85.

PNN