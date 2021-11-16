Cuttack: The Commissionerate Police Tuesday busted a gun-runner gang that was planning to deliver firearms to criminals and arrested three suppliers from Cuttack.

According to reports, Monday night, a special team from Lalbag Police Station led by IIC RN Bhanja apprehended the three illegal arms suppliers.

The raid team seized five firearms, including three 9mm pistols and 30 rounds of live ammunition from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Milan alias Sujit Swain from Jagatsinghpur, Jitu alias Dibyaswarup Sahoo from Khordha and Saubhagya Jena from Jagatsinghpur district.

“Milan is a history-sheeter,” Cuttack DCP Prateek Singh said. He is involved in 15 cases, including murder, dacoity, and other crimes that have been registered at various police stations across the state, the DCP added.

In 2019, Milan was also arrested under the National Security Act (NSA) in Jagatsinghpur. Sujit and Saubhagya also have a series of criminal charges against them.

According to Singh, the trio was apprehended last night near Trishulia Bridge while they were on their way to hand over the firearms to some criminals in Cuttack.

“We are trying to ascertain the source of procurement of these firearms and to whom they were planning to supply,” said Singh.

Singh further said that Milan lived in Bhubaneswar and Puri by concealing his identity. He was mainly involved in the trafficking of illegal weapons to criminals in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Puri and Khordha districts.

“We are carrying out further investigations to unearth the entire network of the gang,” Singh added.