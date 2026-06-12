Rajnagar: A 27-year-old youth died over an alleged land dispute at Rajnagar in Kendrapara district Thursday. The incident occurred at Es anipalla village and was reportedly triggered by an argument over harvesting drumsticks from a tree standing on a disputed land. The deceased was identified as Kailash Mallik (27) of Kajalabandha village under Pattamundai Rural police limits.

As per the complaint, Prabhakar Nayak (60) and his two sons attacked Kailash with a sharp-edged weapon, leading to his death. Based on the complaint, police registered a murder case and arrested the three accused. Police said Pratap Nayak and his nephew Prabhakar Nayak had been involved in a land dispute for years.

Tension escalated Wednesday afternoon when a group of eight to ten youths, including Kailash Mallik, allegedly attacked Bi rakishore, Prabhakar’s elder son, with a sharp-edged weapon. Police said Birakishore retaliated and allegedly struck Kailash with another sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured. Both men were first taken to Rajnagar CHC and later shifted to the DHH in Kendrapara, where doctors declared Kailash dead on arrival, while Birakishore remains under treatment.