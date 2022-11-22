Keonjhar: At least three labourers sustained injuries after two beams of an under-construction bridge on Kusei river collapsed at Belabahali under Ghashipura police limits in this district, Monday. The identity of the injured is yet to be ascertained. The concrete beams were being lifted atop the under-construction bridge when they fell down from a height of 30 feet. The beams broke the pillar and pillar cap of the bridge along Panikoili-Rimuli NH20. It is alleged that the mishap took place due to lack of proper supervision and sub-standard work by the consultancy agency engaged in the execution of the project.

Local Zilla Parishad member Ashima Mishra demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident The incident occurred at 10am when two beams were being lifted with cranes. It is learnt that the construction of the bridge is going on for the last two years. As many as 30/40 labourers are working there daily. It was alleged that the beams were made of sub-standard materials for which the incident occurred.

Sources said, contractual workers have fled the scene to evade arrest. On being informed, Ghasipura police reached the spot and started an investigation. Keonjhar sub-collector also reached the spot and took stock of the situation, sources said. When contacted, Ghashipura IIC Shyamaghana Behera said three persons have been injured but no written complaint has been filed so far.

Action will be taken after a complaint is filed in this regard, he said. Nihar Das, an official of ARSS, which is undertaking the work, ruled out any wrongdoing in the bridge work and said that the project will be completed very soon.