Keonjhar: Keonjhar police Saturday arrested three persons including a court employee on charge of defrauding several jobless youths over Rs20 lakh on the pretext of providing them employment.

The accused persons were identified as Tulu Mallik, 35, of Marala village under Gop police limits in Puri district; Jibanananda Samal, 40, and Jashwant Samal, 28, from Khathiasara village under Anandapur police limits in Keonjhar district.

Tulu was working as a peon in the Ghasipura Gramin (Rural) Court before his arrest for fraud.

A case was registered in this connection and the three were produced in the court after their arrest Saturday. Police arrested them from a lodge in Keonjhar town.

Preliminary investigation indicated that the trio has cheated jobless youths of more than Rs20 lakh on the pretext of providing them employment, police said.

During the raid, police seized fake appointment letters and rubber stamps of various companies like Tata Memorial Hospital, Joda, District Mineral Foundation (DMF) and Apollo Pharmacy from their possession.

The matter came to the fore after Chittaranjan Nayak, the head of a private security agency Safeend Secure Solutions Pvt. Ltd. of Cuttack lodged a complaint with police alleging that the three had taken Rs50,000 from him to grant the tender for appointment of security guards at the Keonjhar district headquarters hospital (DHH). They informed Nayak that a tender for the appointment of security guards at the Keonjhar DHH was to be floated soon and promised his help in getting the tender sanctioned in the name of his firm. However, he lodged a complaint at the Town Police Station after he failed to get any order for the appointment of security guards in the hospital.

Police launched an investigation and nabbed the trio on the basis of their vehicles’ registration numbers and CCTV footage. Further investigation is on to ascertain their involvement in other cases, said Ramakant Soy, IIC of Town Police Station.

PNN