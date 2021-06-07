Keonjhar: A minor boy and two others were arrested for kidnapping and gangraping a widow in Barbil area of Keonjhar district Monday.

The two major accused have been identified as Akshay Ojha and Rishi Tarua. All the three accused were produced in a court Monday. While Ojha and Tarua have been remanded to judicial custody, the minor has been sent to juvenile home.

According to a source, the victim, a vegetable seller, was returning from Koida market in Sundargarh district to Barbil June 3. The trio in an SUV stopped near her at Gurdwara Chowk in Barbil town and forcibly took her into the vehicle and fled from the spot.

They took her to a forest near Mundanala under Barbil police limits and gangraped her for two days. They threatened to kill her if she disclosed what had happened to her before anyone including the police. They also looted Rs 13,000 in cash from her.

However, she managed to escape from their clutches and lodged a report against them with Barbil police June 5.

Taking the case seriously, the police launched an investigation and arrested the trio.

A detailed investigation is underway, it was learnt.

PNN