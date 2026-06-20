New Delhi: Three Indian-flagged crude oil tankers carrying over 8.6 lakh million tonnes of cargo with 94 crew members from the country transited through the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday and are en route to India, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

The three crude oil tankers — Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor, and Sanmar Herald — are expected to arrive in India between June 24 and July 1.

While Desh Vaibhav is expected to reach Vadinar Port on June 24, Desh Vibhor is likely to arrive at Sikka Port the same day. Sanmar Herald, the third Indian-flagged oil tanker to cross the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday, is scheduled to reach Paradip on July 1.

“3 Indian-flagged crude oil tankers, Desh Vaibhav, Desh Vibhor and Sanmar Herald carrying over 8.6 Lakh MT of cargo with 94 Indian crew members have successfully transited the Strait of Hormuz today and are en route to India,” Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways Sonowal said in a post on X.

“Under the decisive leadership of Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji, GoI is working on highest priority to secure India’s maritime interests. Our Ministry is actively coordinating with all relevant agencies to guarantee the absolute safety of Bharat’s seafarers and energy lifelines,” he wrote.

The United States on Thursday lifted its blockade of Iran, allowing oil tankers to move through the Strait of Hormuz as a tentative agreement to end the war took effect. The channel had been largely unusable for months, but shipping began to resume soon after a deal came into force.

On June 18, President Donald Trump signed an agreement with Iran Wednesday that calls for Tehran to dilute its stockpile of highly enriched uranium and waives US-backed sanctions on the country, immediately allowing Iran to sell its oil freely in a major concession from Washington.

PTI