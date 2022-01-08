Kendrapara: Three persons, including a 9-year-old boy, were injured when wild boar trespassed into the human habitation and attacked them Friday.

According to sources, while one 55-year-old man, Sheikh Kasim, from Kochila Belari village under Batighar GP was working in his field, a wild boar strayed from its natural habitat and attacked him.

Later, the wild animal injured a 9-year old boy, Rahim Khan from Kochila Belari village. The wild boar then entered Batighar village and attacked a 34-year-old Sanatan Bera while he was working in the field.

All three injured were admitted to the local Batighar Primary Health Centre.

During the harvest season, the wild boars often sneak into village areas from their natural habitat, close to the sanctuary, at regular intervals, locals said.

The locals have urged the forest department to take steps to check the wild boar menace and pay compensation for crop damage.

They also demanded financial assistance, free treatment, and to arrange a livelihood for those injured in the wild boar attack.

UNI