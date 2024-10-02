Imphal: Three persons including an on-duty Manipur Rilfes personnel were killed in a gunfight that broke out between two groups Wednesday over cleaning a plot of land in Ukhrul town as part of ‘Swachhata Abhiyan’, officials said.

Prohibitory orders were imposed and mobile internet services were suspended in the town for a day after the clash that also left five others injured.

Both groups belong to the Naga community but were residents of different villages, and lay claim to the land, officials said.

Additional forces are being rushed to the district to bring the situation under control.

After the clash broke out, several shots were fired by the people involved in it leaving three people dead and five others injured.

The deceased were identified as Worrinmi Thumra, Reileiwung Hongray and Silas Zingkhai.

Thumra was a personnel of the Manipur Rifles, a force under the state government, and he was there to maintain law and order, officials said.

Two critically injured persons were referred to a hospital in Imphal, while others are being treated in the district hospital in Ukhrul.

Following the violence, three Tangkhul Naga legislators appealed to the villagers to maintain peace and to “resolve the issue amicably through dialogue”.

Ukhrul Sub-Divisional Magistrate D Kamei said he received a letter from the SP about the apprehension of law and order problem over “social work” organised by Thawaijao Hungpung Young Students’ Organisation (THYSO), and subsequent objection to it in the Hunphun area by Hunphun Village Authority.

In an order, the sub-divisional magistrate said such disturbances may result in serious breaches of peace, public tranquillity, and danger to human lives and properties.

“Now, therefore… exercising the powers conferred under Sub-section 1 of Section 163 BNSS, 2023, hereby issue an order prohibiting the movement of any person outside their respective residences and any other act or activity that could disturb the prevailing law and order in the Scheduled area from 9:30 AM on 2nd October, 2024 until further orders,” it added.

