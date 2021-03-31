Malkangiri: Three top Maoists carrying cash rewards on their heads laid down their arms before Malkangiri Police Superintendent Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari and the Border Security Force (BSF) Wednesday.

They were active members of the Andhra-Odisha Border Special Zonal Committee (AOBSZC) of the CPI (Maoist) faction.

According to sources, the three red-rebels were identified as Mainu alias Sambhu Dodi from Chinaterem village and Rama Apka from Ganglur village in Bijapur district of neighbouring Chhattisgarh including Raghu Khara from Beijing village in Malkangiri district.

Mainu and Rama had joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation as Swadesh committee members of Jagurkonda Area Committee in 2009. Subsequently, they joined Narayanpatana Area Committee as platoon members in 2010. Before their surrender, both were working as the area committee members of AOBSZC military platoon.

Raghu had joined the CPI (Maoist) party in Gumma Area Committee in September 2017. Recently, he was working as a party member of Gumma Area Committee under AOBSZC.

Mainu and Rama were carrying cash rewards of Rs 4 lakh each on their heads respectively announced by the government of Odisha. Similarly, Raghu was carrying a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on his head, a senior police official said.

PNN