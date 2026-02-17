Peshawar: At least three militants and as many policemen were killed during a search operation in northwest Pakistan, police said.

The search operation was conducted Monday in Shangla district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, when terrorists belonging to Fitna al-Khawarij opened fire on a police team.

According to police, Shangla Police launched a large-scale search operation against militants in the outskirts of Puran on the basis of intelligence information.

During the operation, terrorists suddenly opened fire on the police party in the Kabul Gram area. As a result of the firing, three policemen were killed on the spot.

Following the attack, police teams cordoned off the area and launched an immediate and effective retaliatory operation, killing three terrorists.

Some accomplices of the slain militants managed to escape by taking advantage of the mountainous terrain. Sources said efforts are underway to ascertain the identities of the killed terrorists and gather information about their network.

Inspector General of Police Zulfiqar Hameed paid tribute to the courage of those killed and injured personnel, stating that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police has never turned its back on challenges and has always made sacrifices for the nation.