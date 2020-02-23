Jajpur: Three Odia young men working at a cotton mill in Gujarat’s Ahmadabad died Saturday following a gas tank explosion at the factory.

The deceased have been identified as Dayanidhi Khuntia, Chinmay Khuntia and Kamesh Singh, all residents of Karabi Bazaar locality under Jajpur police limits.

According to a source, the gas tank inside Lotus Cotton Mill caught fire leading to the mishap.

The deceased men had been working in Ahmadabad for last 3 years, it was learnt.

The bodies of the deceased are expected to reach their native places Sunday.

PNN