Keonjhar: At least three members of a family, including an 11-year-old girl, were killed after a speeding truck hit their motorcycle in Odisha’s Keonjhar district Wednesday, police said.

The accident took place on the National Highway 40 at Jagmohanpur chhak under the Telkoi Police Station limits, when the collision took place between the two-wheeler and the commercial vehicle, a senior officer said.

The deceased hailed from Bahadapashi village under the Barkote police limits in neighbouring Deogarh district.

The couple was on their way to drop their daughter off at the Ashram School in the Kanjipani area of the district when the accident took place, the officer said.

After the accident, the truck managed to flee the spot but was later intercepted near the Janasanpur toll gate, he said.

The vehicle was seized, but the driver fled, he said.

Local people blocked the highway for a brief period, demanding a permanent solution to the frequent road accidents in the area.

PTI