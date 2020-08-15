Bhubaneswar: In an untoward incident, three members of a family including a five-year-old child were electrocuted at Raghunath Nagar in Dumduma area of Bhubaneswar Friday.

According to reports, the incident occurred Friday night when a service wire snapped and fell into the balcony of a house where the family was staying. The trio came in contact and got electrocuted.

Later, the three injured were rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in this city where doctors declared them brought dead. The deceased have been identified as sisters-in-law Ladli Parween and Najoor Khatun and the minor Tarbej Alam, police sources informed.

PNN