New Delhi: With three patients from Rajasthan cured, the total number of patients freed from the Coronavirus has reached 13 in India.

The Union Health Ministry said till Sunday night, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India were 110, including the foreign nationals.

“A total of 12,76,046 passengers were screened at the airports as on 11.30 p.m. on March 15,” the Ministry said in a statement.

In a tweet, it says: “Three from Rajasthan are now nCoronavirus-free. The total number of patients now free of COVID-19 is 13.”

In Delhi, there have been seven cases with two being cured and one death, since the outbreak of the virus in India.

There have been a total of two deaths in the country with the other one from Karnataka.

With the increase in the load of screening samples for the coronavirus (COVID-19) from suspected cases with symptoms and travel history to the affected countries, a total of 52 testing sites have been commissioned across the country with two of it in Delhi.

Along with these 52 labs, 57 laboratories are helping in sample collection for the COVID-19.

IANS