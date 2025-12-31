Bhubaneswar: Three Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) under the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment paid a total sum of Rs 6,39,97,589 as dividend to the state government, in the presence of the deputy Chief Minister and Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment, Energy Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo at Lok Seva Bhavan Tuesday.

On the recommendation of the Board of Directors and during the AGM of shareholders, Odisha Agro Industries Corporation (OAIC), Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited (OSSCL) and Odisha State Cashew Development Corporation Limited (OSCDCL) paid the above sum to the state government.

Rules and regulations related to declaration and payment of dividends have been mentioned under Section 123 of the Indian Companies Act, 2013.

As per the Office Circular No. 3980 dated 17.02.2016 and 30885 dated 07.11.2025 issued by the Finance department of the Government of Odisha, it has been directed to pay 30 per cent of the Profit After Tax (PAT) as annual dividend by PSUs.

OAIC paid Rs 5,23,74,222 for the FY 2023-24, OSSCL paid Rs 23,20,967 for FY 2021-22, and OSCDCL has paid Rs 46,51,200 for FY 2022-23 and 2023-24 each, a total amount of Rs 93,02,400.

The state-owned enterprises play a vital role in promoting economic prosperity and advancing the sustainable development goals of Odisha.