Cuttack: With an aim to promote quality seed availability, strengthen potato production, and support farmers with improved planting material for the upcoming Rabi season, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo distributed certified seed potato to farmers, under the scheme ‘Development of Potato, Vegetable & Spices’, at Jagamohanpur, Keutapada and Dhurushia in Athagarh Sunday.

Gracing the occasion as chief guest, Deputy Chief Minister addressed the gathering, emphasising state’s focus on increasing potato productivity, reducing dependence on imports and strengthening agricultural supply chain. Singh Deo also reiterated the government’s commitment for supporting farmers through various schemes and interventions.

At the outset upon arrival, all the guests, officials and participants listened to the ‘Man ki Baat Address’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delivering the welcome address, Horticulture Director Kalunge Gorakh Waman highlighted the significance of high quality seed distribution in boosting potato production and productivity across the state and ensuring farmers welfare.

Athagarh MLA Ranendra Pratap Swain encouraged farmers to adopt the high yielding varieties of certified seed potato and improved cultivation practices in order to have enhanced production. OSSC MD Niti Ranjan Sen addressed the gathering and elaborated on the corporation’s efforts in timely supply of certified seed potato to meet farmer demand across the state.

As of the official record of the department, 1,40,000 quintals of seed potato has been dispatched and 91,633 quintals of seed potato has been distributed among farmers in different districts. In Cuttack, the government plans to cover 800 hectare for potato cultivation during Rabi season out of which 270 hectare will be covered in Athgarh sub-division.