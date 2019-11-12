Digapahandi: As many as three rooms were reduced to ashes while four livestock were burnt in a deadly fire that broke out at Samantarapur village under Digapahandi block of Ganjam district Monday.

Although no loss to life was reported, properties worth lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes.

The victims have been identified as Krishna Patra and Naina Gouda.

The incident took place at about 3:30pm Monday afternoon after the family members of Patra and Gouda went to Ujaleswar temple near the village.

According to locals, the fire erupted at a house in the village. Before the family and locals could do anything, the blaze engulfed the entire house within few minutes.

On being informed, Digapahandi fire brigade personnel Bijaya Kumar Nayak along with his team reached the spot and doused the flames.

The exact reason that led to the mishap is yet to be ascertained. Further investigation is underway.

