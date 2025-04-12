Jammu: Three terrorists, including Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) top commander, Saifullah were killed in a three-day-long anti-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir’s (J&K) Kishtwar district, officials said Saturday.

“In the Kishtwar encounter, three terrorists including the JeM commander Saifullah were killed. A large quantity of war-like stores, including one AK and one M4 rifle, has been recovered”, officials said.

On Friday one terrorist was killed in this joint operation launched against the terrorists in Kishtwar district.

Officials said Friday, that one ultra was neutralised in the joint operation by the Army and the security forces that was launched April 9 in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

“The operation was based on specific Intelligence inputs, which led to a firefight with terrorists, resulting in one militant being neutralised.

“The search operation, conducted by the Army and police, aimed to flush out terrorists hiding in the dense forests continues”, officials said.

Another operation is going on in Joffar forest area in the jurisdiction of Ramnagar police station in Udhampur district.

CASO (Cordon and Search Operation) by the joint forces was started on April 9 and three terrorists are reportedly trapped inside the cordoned off area.

A civilian told security forces that three heavily armed terrorists dressed in black entered his house around 8.30 pm April 9 and left around 11.30 pm.

Following the disclosure by the civilian, security forces tightened the cordon and after reinforcements were called in, the joint forces were closing in on the hiding terrorists, as per the last reports.

It must be mentioned that March 3, a police team immediately reached Sanyal village in Hiranagar area of Kathua district, where five terrorists were spotted.

Since Sanyal village is barely 4 kms away from the International Border, the group of terrorists spotted in Sanyal village are believed to have recently infiltrated into the Indian side of the border.

The terrorists managed to escape from Sanyal to Safiyun Jakhole area.

The police team engaged the terrorists in a sustained gunfight killing two terrorists. Four policemen were martyred in that gunfight.

To trace the remaining three terrorists, joint forces started a ‘seek and destroy’ operation, which was extended to higher reaches of Kathua and Rajouri districts.

A brief exchange of gunfire took place between the terrorists and the joint forces in Billawar area of Kathua district.

On April 8, Union Home Minister, Amit Shah chaired a high level security review meeting in Srinagar.

The meeting was attended by the J&K Lieutenant-Governor, Manoj Sinha, Union Home Secretary, the IB chief, Chief of the Army, the Army’s Northern Commander, GOCs of all the corps in J&K, chiefs of paramilitary forces, J&K DGP and heads of other Intelligence agencies.

The Home Minister appreciated the role of the joint forces in curbing terrorism, but gave orders for total eradication of terrorism from J&K with special focus on the Jammu division of the Union Territory.