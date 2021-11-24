Srinagar: Three unidentified terrorists were killed in an encounter at Rambagh in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar district Wednesday, officials said.

“Police neutralised 03 terrorists in Srinagar. Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists is being ascertained,” police said.

The firefight between terrorists and security forces took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding, they came under a heavy volume of fire and retaliated, triggering the encounter.

IANS