Keonjhar: Even as the first phase of polling for three-tier rural bodies started earlier in the morning, an audio clip of a candidate discussing distribution of cash with a village chief has been making rounds on social media Wednesday.

Allegedly, in the purported audio, a contestant tries to woo local voters by distributing cash to obtain their support and mandate in particular in the former’s favour, a source claimed.

Meanwhile, the audio has prompted political parties to demand a detailed probe into the alleged distribution of money intended to buy votes.

The audio relates to Banspal block of Keonjhar, the source added.

“The audio clip has surfaced at a time when the first phase of voting began at 7.00am Wednesday for the three-tier panchayat elections. Distribution of cash was carried out the previous night in villages near Gandhamardan mine area,” supporter of a particular party said.

“A viral audio contains the conversation between two people regarding distribution of Rs 2,000 each to 30 families to cast their votes to a particular political party. The money meant for distribution came from a firm that looks after loading of minerals at Gandhamardan mine. The said cooperative society is under control of Keonjhar administration. The cash, as heard in the viral audio clip, was distributed in ward No-3 of Kumundi panchayat under Banspal,” he added.

“A group of people visited each household last night and distributed cash urging the families to cast their votes in favour of a particular party symbol,” another member of a party from Kumundi panchayat stated.

Notably, the views of any government official linked to the cooperative society could not be obtained despite making several attempts.

PNN