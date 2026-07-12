Puri: Three tourists from Chhattisgarh were rescued from drowning by lifeguards after they were swept away by strong waves while bathing on Puri beach Sunday.

The tourists were taking a dip near Chaitanya Square when they reportedly lost control due to strong currents and were pulled into deeper waters.

According to reports, a group of tourists from Chhattisgarh had visited Puri and entered the sea in the morning. When the three tourists were struggling in the water, their relatives raised an alarm, following which on-duty lifeguards rushed to the spot and brought them safely back to the shore.

The rescued tourists were identified as Tulsi Manikpuri, Mukesh Kewat and Vaibhav Kewat, all from Chhattisgarh.