Boudh: Forest department sleuths in Boudh have rescued three turtles and 15 parrot chicks, and arrested four individuals involved in the illegal wildlife trade.

The operation, which was conducted Saturday, followed intelligence provided by the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau in Bhopal which was alerted by the Khurda Wildlife Department.

Sources said Boudh Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Debapriya Komp, directed a team, led by Forest Range Officer Archana Gomang and Forester Gobardhan Meher, to conduct a series of raids following the receipt of the intelligence, Saturday. The team initially zeroed in on one Kishore Kumar Sahu from Kantuani village in Boudh who was found attempting to sell three baby turtles. He was promptly arrested.

Further investigations revealed a larger trafficking network. Based on the information ferreted out from Sahu, the Forest sleuths conducted raids at various locations across Sambalpur district, including the homes of Jogeshwar Dehury of Saleisingh, Balaram Jena of Sudasahi village, and Ayush Kumar Sahu of Khandadhipar under Redhakhol police limits. During these raids, they rescued 12 more parrot chicks and three turtles.

In total, the operation resulted in the rescue of 15 parrot chicks and three turtles,. The rescued animals were safely taken into the custody of Forest department. The four arrested individuals were booked under the provisions of Wildlife Protection Act and were forwarded to court Sunday for further legal action. Authorities are also increasing surveillance and further raids are planned as involvement of more people is suspected in the smuggling ring. Meanwhile, the Boudh Forest department has cautioned the public about the dangers of trading or keeping protected wildlife species, and has warned to take strict action against offenders.

PNN